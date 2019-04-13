BOTHWELL,
Richard John (Dick):
Peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth on Thursday, 11th April 2019. Aged 72 years. Loved and loving husband of Jilly. Adored dad of Dale; Christopher (Bones) and Shah; Richard (Bert) and Meranda. Most cherished poppy of Cole and Elice.
Dear Daddy,
We look at your face
and smile.
You can never be replaced.
We will love you forever.
Love Mummy xx
All messages to the Bothwell family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or Heavenaddress.com. We look forward to seeing our family and friends to celebrate Dick's life at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Tuesday, 16th April, at 12noon, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019