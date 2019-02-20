Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 17th February 2019, aged 50 years. Dearly loved husband of Nikki, father of Catherine, son of Roy (deceased) and Molly, and brother of Andrew (Steven Templar). Much loved in-law of Barry and Colleen, Lisa and Rick, Toni and Mark, Stephen, and Jason. Nephew of Tony and Irene Burton and other family in the UK. All messages to the Burton family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to Inglewood District Health Trust. A service for Richard will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 21st February 2019, at 2.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation at The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium.

"Heaven Sent, Heaven Stole."







