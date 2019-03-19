Acknowledgement

BURTON, Richard:

Nikki and Catherine wish to sincerely thank everyone for their support, love, and many expressions of sympathy since we lost this beautiful man. Thanks to family that travelled to be here and who were always there to help, regardless of other commitments. Thanks to everyone that attended and participated in the service and joined us in celebrating Richard's life. I hope you all remember Richard's dash. Thanks to Rev Robyn Freeman for a beautiful service and tribute. Again we are grateful to the many people/teams that regularly dealt with Richard - Inglewood District Nurses, APT, ACC, Freedom Drivers, Taranaki Base Hospital and Hospice. Thanks also to Mike and the Abraham's team for all your compassion and guidance during this difficult time.

'Heaven Sent, Heaven Stole'



Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers