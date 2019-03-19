BURTON, Richard:
Nikki and Catherine wish to sincerely thank everyone for their support, love, and many expressions of sympathy since we lost this beautiful man. Thanks to family that travelled to be here and who were always there to help, regardless of other commitments. Thanks to everyone that attended and participated in the service and joined us in celebrating Richard's life. I hope you all remember Richard's dash. Thanks to Rev Robyn Freeman for a beautiful service and tribute. Again we are grateful to the many people/teams that regularly dealt with Richard - Inglewood District Nurses, APT, ACC, Freedom Drivers, Taranaki Base Hospital and Hospice. Thanks also to Mike and the Abraham's team for all your compassion and guidance during this difficult time.
'Heaven Sent, Heaven Stole'
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019