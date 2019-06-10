KRUSE,
Richard Harry (Dick):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Sunday 9 June 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Hazel for 62 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Raewynn, Julie & Geoff Herbert, and Jan & Tony Williams. Much loved Grandad of Victoria & Alan, Jeremy & Elisa, Kathryn & John; James & Claire, Lewis, and Kate; Lara & Julien, Marc & Heather. Loving great Grandad of Aria, Zen, Angelina, Azure, Leif, Sari, Jordan, Cloe, and Lennox. In preference to flowers a donation may be made to the Taranaki Ostomy Society and left at the service. All messages to the Kruse Family c/- 174 Lemon Street New Plymouth 4312. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Dick's life to be held at Brooklands Church, Bideford Street New Plymouth, on Wednesday 12 June 2019 at 11.00am. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 10 to June 11, 2019