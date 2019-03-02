Acknowledgement

SIMPSON,

Robert John (Johnny):

Doreen, Michelle, Terry and families wish to thank all their relatives, friends, and neighbours for their support and comfort over the past two years during Johnny's illness and passing. The visits, phone calls, text messages, flowers, cards, and food received over this time has been greatly appreciated. A special thanks to the Taranaki Hospice Staff for their visits and phone calls and Dr Brent Anderson and staff at Opunake Medical Centre. Thank you to everyone who attended the Requiem Mass and burial held for John on the 1st of February. The attendance of friends and family from near and far meant a great deal to us. A very special mention to Scott and Kirsty Mehrtens from A Simple Cremation for all your guidance and support, and to Father Simon Story and Father VJ for officiating the service. Much appreciation to the pall bearers, Bub Campbell, John McDonald and Paul Horo. Also to Lenny Frost and Brian Gilberd for the heartfelt tributes to Johnny. Special mention to Wendy and Anthony Mullins for playing the music and for the preparation at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Pungarehu and Lena Hall's family for the flower arrangements inside the church. Thank you to Pungarehu Golf Club and the Rahotu/Pungarehu Lions Club for the Guard of Honour outside the church. Also, the Taranaki Eagles Golfing Society and the Kaitake Golf Club members present. Thanks to Anderson's Catering, Hawera, for providing the refreshments at the hall.

God bless you all.

Johnny,

You tried so hard

You told so few

We will never know

What you went through

You never failed to do your best

Your heart was true and tender

You simply lived for those you love

And those you loved will remember





