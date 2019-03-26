VOSS, Robin Keith:
Peacefully, surrounded by his family at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Wednesday, 20 March 2019, in his 81st year. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia. Adored father of the late Kerry, Michelle, Tania, and Lucille. Loved Opa of his 6 grandchildren. All messages to the Voss Family may be left on Robin's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/robin or sent c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. Due to Robin's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019