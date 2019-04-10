MACFARLANE, Rodney:
After a dignified journey Rodney passed away at home in the loving arms of Bronwyn and with his family by his side on Monday 8 April 2019. Adored Rodney of Lucy and Callum, Sam, and Tim. Loved son and son-in-law of the late Molly and Roy, and Glenys and the late Garry Scheliin, and brother of Colin and the late Jim. In preference to flowers, donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Message to the Macfarlane family can be left on Rodney's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/rodney. A service to farewell and remember Rodney's life will be held at the War Memorial Centre, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Friday 12 April 2019 at 11.00am. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019