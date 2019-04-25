

MORI, Roger (Francis):

It's hard to believe that over a year has passed since our Dad, husband, grandad, brother, friend and colleague left us. Roger would be celebrating his 78th birthday this Anzac Day and we miss him dearly. We, the Mori family, would like to sincerely thank everyone for their love, thoughts, tributes, flowers and food during and after he died. We also appreciate the Eagars team who were amazing and respectful to our Dad's and whnau wishes. Roger will always have a place in our hearts with his sense of humour, fashion quirks and advice. His integrity and values remain with us forever. Arohanui Sarah, Simon, Kent and Christine.



