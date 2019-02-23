SLATTERY, Roger James:
Peacefully at Tainui Village, New Plymouth on Thursday 21 February 2019, aged 80. Loved son of Arthur and Cath (both deceased). Loved and respected Dad of Mark (Florida, USA). Cherished brother of Kevin and Colleen, Brian and Lorraine (both deceased), Shona and Ray Gardner, Cushla and Mike Carroll. Special thanks to the staff at Tainui Village for their care of Roger. A donation to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Catholic service for Roger will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Tuesday 26 February 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019