Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital on April 6, 2019. 87 years old. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Dulcie Lillian. Beloved and respected father of Kevin and Desrae (Raglan), Dulcie (Peg) and Graeme Penwarden (Urenui), Raewyn and Peter Hawkins (Clark's Beach). Loved Poppa to 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

At peace and with his

beloved Dulcie.

Messages to 'The Antill Family', c/- P.O. Box 4016 New Plymouth, 4340. No flowers please, but donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Ron's life will begin 10.30am, at the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 11 April. Private cremation.







ANTILL, Ronald Keith (Ron):Passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital on April 6, 2019. 87 years old. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Dulcie Lillian. Beloved and respected father of Kevin and Desrae (Raglan), Dulcie (Peg) and Graeme Penwarden (Urenui), Raewyn and Peter Hawkins (Clark's Beach). Loved Poppa to 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.At peace and with hisbeloved Dulcie.Messages to 'The Antill Family', c/- P.O. Box 4016 New Plymouth, 4340. No flowers please, but donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Ron's life will begin 10.30am, at the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 11 April. Private cremation. Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers