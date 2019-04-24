ZIMMERMAN,
Ronald Joseph (Pud):
On Monday 22nd April 2019, at Norfolk Lodge Rest Home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Zimmerman. Treasured Dad of Maree and Angela Zimmerman (Waitara). Adored Poppy (Grandad) of Justin, Shaye and Kendall Parkinson and Kane Zimmerman. Great-Grandad of Charlie, Charlotte, Aaliyah and Leuxian. Loved lifetime friend of David Crofskey and Bill Batten. All messages to the Zimmerman family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Ron will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Friday 26th April, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019