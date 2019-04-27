Rose VEALE

Death Notice

VEALE, Rose Waitipu:
Passed peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Richard Veale. Cherished mother of Wayne-Jon, Erica & Anzac, Bob & Karroll, Richard & Denise, Mea & Jeff and Natalie & Edwin. Much loved aunty to her many nieces and nephews and beloved nan of all her mokopuna and great moko. Her funeral service will be held at Tawhitinui marae on Monday 29th April, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Manaia Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
