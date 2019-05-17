BARKLA, Rosemary:
Rosemary passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera, on Thursday 16th May 2019, aged 87 years. A much loved wife of the late Brian. Dearly loved mum of Marina and Ngatai Rauputu, Kelvin and the late Noeline, John and Marilyn, Alistair (Al) and Irene. Loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren, and great-nana to her 10 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Barkla Family c/- 16a Larlin Drive, Hawera 4675. Friends are invited to join Rosemary's family in celebrating her life at Tairoa Lodge, Puawai Street, Hawera, on Monday 20th May 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, after which she will be laid to rest with Brian at the Hawera Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 17 to May 18, 2019