HARVIE, Rosemary Feltham
(nee Trim):
Peacefully but unexpectedly at Taranaki Base Hospital on Monday 3 June 2019, aged 71 years, with her family at her side. Dearly loved wife of Graeme, mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Tina, Kathryn and Robert Bolton, Angela and John Kehely, and Grandmother of "Angel" Aimee, Laura, Samantha, Emma, Sophia, Harrison, Thomas, Eden and Harrop. Rosemary will be at her home in Hawera from Friday.
A service to celebrate Rosemary's life will be held in St John's Presbyterian Church, corner of High Street and Argyle Street, Hawera, on Monday 10 June 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to St John Hawera would be appreciated and can be left at the service.
A truly gracious lady
laid to rest.
At Rosemary's request could you all wear bright and cheerful colours to help celebrate her life. All communications to the family of Rosemary Harvie, C/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 6 to June 10, 2019