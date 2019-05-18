Rosemary MACPHERSON

Guest Book
  • "the girl from peria has ridden her horse to heven"
    - john sadd
  • "the horse girl from peria has ridden away into the hevens xx"
    - john sadd
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

MACPHERSON,
Rosemary Delaney:
Suddenly in Opotiki on Wednesday 15th May 2019. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Anna Law; Peter and Jess Law; David and Karen Law. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Samuel, Matthew and Jacob; Katie and Tristan; Indiana and Colton. All messages to Rosemary's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford or heavenaddress.com Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Rosemary at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Wednesday, 22nd May, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Kopuatama Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.