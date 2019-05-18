MACPHERSON,
Rosemary Delaney:
Suddenly in Opotiki on Wednesday 15th May 2019. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Anna Law; Peter and Jess Law; David and Karen Law. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Samuel, Matthew and Jacob; Katie and Tristan; Indiana and Colton. All messages to Rosemary's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford or heavenaddress.com Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Rosemary at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Wednesday, 22nd May, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Kopuatama Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 18, 2019