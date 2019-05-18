CARTER,
Roy Burton (Roy-boy):
Passed away surrounded by family on Friday 17 May 2019. Much beloved husband and best friend of Valda, for 53 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Tony and Lynne, Paula and Grant Rollo, and Greg and Gabrielle. Loved Grandad and Great-grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Youngest son of the late Burton and Marjorie Carter. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at his service. (No flowers by request please). A celebration of Roy's life will be held at Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 21 May 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 18, 2019