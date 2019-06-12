HILL, Roy:
Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital, on 9th June 2019. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Val for 64 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Gavin, Carol and Bob O'Shea, and of Dale and Tony Harrison. Treasured "Pop Pop" of Janelle and Julie, and Michael, Mark and Samantha (Sam). Great "Pop Pop" of 8 Great-Grandies. Loved brother of Betty Caldwell.
A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held in the Clegg's Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Saturday 15th June, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's, Hawera would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications addressed to the family of Roy Hill, C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 12 to June 15, 2019