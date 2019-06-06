COOKSLEY,
Russell Isaac (Russ):
On 2nd June 2019, suddenly while hunting near Waverley, aged 55 years young. Dearly loved husband of Doreen. Much loved Dad of Isaac and Toya. Loved son of Agnes and the late Sage. A loved brother of Teri (deceased), Sage JNR, Te Poa (deceased), Tupaia JNR. Much loved Uncle Russell of all his nieces and nephews. Loved son-in-law of Janny & the late Andre. Loved brother-in-law of Sylvia, Peter, John, Mike, and Roy. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Russ's life at the Oeo Marae, Surf Highway, Oeo, on Saturday 8th June 2019, at 1.00pm, to be followed by Interment at the Opunake Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 6, 2019