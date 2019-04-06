MEULI, Russell Sydney:
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday 30th March 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Melva. Much loved father and father-in-law of Donald and Carol, Ian and Donna, Bruce and Katarina, and Tracey. Loved Grandad to Shane, Amanda, Nicholas, Anna, Andrew, the late Sophie, Sebastian, Henning, and his five great-grandchildren. All messages may be shared on Russell's memorial page at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to "The Meuli Family",
12 Nadine Stanton Drive, Bell Block. In accordance with Russell's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019