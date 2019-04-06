Russell MEULI

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Sending special thoughts of sympathy to Melva and Families..."
  • "Dear Melva and families. Been thinking a lot about your..."
  • "Dear Melva and family, Our thoughts have been with you..."
  • "Our condolences to you all"
    - Vivienne and Joe Green
  • "To Melva & family, So sorry to hear of Russell's passing...."
    - Ngaire Jury

MEULI, Russell Sydney:
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday 30th March 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Melva. Much loved father and father-in-law of Donald and Carol, Ian and Donna, Bruce and Katarina, and Tracey. Loved Grandad to Shane, Amanda, Nicholas, Anna, Andrew, the late Sophie, Sebastian, Henning, and his five great-grandchildren. All messages may be shared on Russell's memorial page at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to "The Meuli Family",
12 Nadine Stanton Drive, Bell Block. In accordance with Russell's wishes a private farewell has been held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.