SIMPSON, Russell Hector:
9.11.1935 - 12.6.2019.
Passed away surrounded by family at Chalmers Rest Home, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Lois for 59 years. Loved dad and father-in-law of Bryan and Clare, Lyneyre and Philip Hooper. Loved Pop of Dean, Nicola and Joash, Jordan and Bianca, and Matt and Mikyla. A celebration of Russell's life will be held at the Opunake Golf Club, 235 Namu Rd, Opunake on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Opunake Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 14 to June 17, 2019