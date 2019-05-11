Ruth JULIAN

Guest Book
  • "We are so sorry that Mrs Julian has passed away and send..."
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. I..."
    - Lyn Bridger
  • "To the Julian Family Please accept my deepest sympathy on..."
  • "A lovely and respected lady who was often in our thoughts...."
  • "My sympathy to Maureen and John Simmon for the loss of a..."
    - Jenny Mills
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

JULIAN, Ruth Ernestine;
Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan, whom she joined on Thursday 9 May 2019, and nine days shy of her 98th birthday, after suffering ill health for the last six days while at Taranaki Base Hospital. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Peggy (New Plymouth), Alan and Louise (Donnybrook, Australia), Keith and Carol (New Plymouth), Lorraine and Paul Ngeru (Morayfield, Brisbane), Maureen and John Simmons (New Plymouth), Colleen Roil and Mary (Turakina), and Beverley and John Joblin (Palm Coast, USA). Much loved Granny, Grandma and Nana of her 20 loving grandchildren (of which one is deceased), 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and one more due in June. Thank you Radius Thornleigh for the past 15 months of care of "Aunty Ruth". A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 13 May 2019 at 1.30pm. Followed by a private committal service.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 11, 2019
