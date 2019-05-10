DROUGHT,
Samuel Raymond (Sam):
Unexpectedly, but peacefully, Sam left us to join his beloved wife Noeline on Wednesday
8 May 2019, aged 90. Loved and respected Dad of Lynette and Brian Collins, Michael and Kerry, Neil and Susan, and Suzanne and Glen Radford. Loved Grandad of Sheree and Rodney, Melissa and Brent, Gareth and Tania; Nicola and Matt, Tracey and Mark, Simon and Amanda, Zach and Beth; Mark and Mel, Craig and Tania, Karley and Dave; Philip, Letesha, and Jacinta. Great-grandad of Zac, Will, Olly, Jenna, Jay, Myah, Cassidy, Laikin, Shae, Skye, Nina, Sophia, Evie, Millie, Samuel, Liam, Maddy, Leo, Natalie, Jamie, Samuel, and Connie. Messages to the Drought family can be left on Sam's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/sam or sent to PO Box 75, Stratford 4352.
"Our mighty Totara has fallen"
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Sam's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 13 May 2019 at 10.30am, followed by his burial at Opunake Cemetery at 2.30pm. Vigil prayers will be prayed in the church on Sunday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 10 to May 11, 2019