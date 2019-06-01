DROUGHT,
Samuel Raymond (Sam):
Sam's family wish to express sincere appreciation to those who offered support in so many ways, during the recent loss of our dearly loved dad, grandad and great-grandad. We really appreciated all the support from our family, friends and work colleagues, with all the visits, baking, flowers, phone calls, cards, messages and online tributes, this helped us during this sad time. A special thank you to the West End Bowling Club for the wonderful tribute to Sam and to everyone who attended Sam's funeral to say farewell. Special thanks to the St John Ambulance staff and Taranaki Base ED staff for their compassionate care of dad. To Father Lawn and Father Vijay for the beautiful mass and celebration of Sam's wonderful life. A huge thank you Richard and the Eagars team who guided and supported us, and for Sam's memorable last journey to Opunake. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 1, 2019