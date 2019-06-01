Acknowledgement

DROUGHT,

Samuel Raymond (Sam):



Sam's family wish to express sincere appreciation to those who offered support in so many ways, during the recent loss of our dearly loved dad, grandad and great-grandad. We really appreciated all the support from our family, friends and work colleagues, with all the visits, baking, flowers, phone calls, cards, messages and online tributes, this helped us during this sad time. A special thank you to the West End Bowling Club for the wonderful tribute to Sam and to everyone who attended Sam's funeral to say farewell. Special thanks to the St John Ambulance staff and Taranaki Base ED staff for their compassionate care of dad. To Father Lawn and Father Vijay for the beautiful mass and celebration of Sam's wonderful life. A huge thank you Richard and the Eagars team who guided and supported us, and for Sam's memorable last journey to Opunake. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 1, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers