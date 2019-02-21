Samuel LOWE

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all, the end of a era."
    - Yvonne Lowe
  • "Suzie and family - loving thoughts to you all on the..."
  • "Please accept our condolences and on going prayers for you..."
    - Joe Gray
  • "Much love to Aunty Suzie on the lost of Uncle Sam xx I..."
  • "LOWE, Samuel James: 10.2.1932 — 19.2.2019 Awesome father..."
    - Samuel LOWE
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News

LOWE, Samuel James:
10.2.1932 - 19.2.2019
592156, Gnr, CMT. Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Doreen (Suzie) for 67 years. Loved Dad of Suzanne and Lenard Peters, Neil and Gwyneth, Graeme and Caroline, Kevin and Bronwen. Loved Grandad of his 9 grandchildren and their partners, and great-grandad of 14. No flowers please, but any donations to the St Mary's Cathedral Restoration Fund would be appreciated. Twin brother of the late James Samuel Lowe. All messages to 'The Lowe family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Samuel will be held in The Chapel Of W Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 5 March 2019, at 10.00am. Thereafter to Awanui Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 21 to Mar. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.