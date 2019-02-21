LOWE, Samuel James:
10.2.1932 - 19.2.2019
592156, Gnr, CMT. Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Doreen (Suzie) for 67 years. Loved Dad of Suzanne and Lenard Peters, Neil and Gwyneth, Graeme and Caroline, Kevin and Bronwen. Loved Grandad of his 9 grandchildren and their partners, and great-grandad of 14. No flowers please, but any donations to the St Mary's Cathedral Restoration Fund would be appreciated. Twin brother of the late James Samuel Lowe. All messages to 'The Lowe family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Samuel will be held in The Chapel Of W Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 5 March 2019, at 10.00am. Thereafter to Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 21 to Mar. 2, 2019