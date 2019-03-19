SHORT, Sandra Maree:
22 August 1960 -
19 March 2017
Two years have gone so fast already. So much has happened as I am sure you know. We all miss you heaps. Thinking of you every day.
Forever loved,
never forgotten.
Dearly loved wife of Steven; Mum of Miranda, Stacey, Kenneth, Alyssha; Grandmother to Zak, Max, Haper, Adiyah, Keton, Riley and Bodhi.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019