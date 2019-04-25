HENRY, Shane Thomas:
3.5.1964 - 21.4.2019
Dearly loved youngest son of Sally (nee Breed) and the late Owen Thomas Henry, of Henry Road, Katikati. Proud father of Jayden Thomas Henry (Auckland), loved brother and brother-in-law of Anne, Bryce and Debbie, Lynette and the late Roy Gubb, Keith and Jo, and Uncle Shane to their families.
"Now with his Father".
A celebration of Shane's life will be held at St Pauls Presbyterian Church, Corner Main Road and Mulgan Street, Katikati, on Monday 29th April, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Katikati Rugby Club which may be left at the Service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019