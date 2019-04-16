WALKER, Sherryl Veronica:
Sadly passed away on April 14, 2019 at 5.30am.
Will be dearly missed.
Loving partner of Keith. One of a kind mum to Joelene, Jamie, Vincent and Angela. Adored nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All friends and family welcome to come and support Keith and family to celebrate the wonderful life Sherryl lived, at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth on Thursday, 18th April at 11am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019