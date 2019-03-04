MARTIN,
Silvia Mary (nee Butler):
4 August 1928 -
3 March 2019
Peacefully at Kohatu Rest home. Wife of Tom (Taffy) (deceased), Mum to Cathie & Lonnie, Bronwyn (deceased), Dennis & Jeannette (deceased) (Swansea), Stephen & Wendy, Jeny, Dean, and Kent (deceased) & Eileen. Grandma to all her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Daughter of Joe & Mary Butler (deceased), sister to Fran & Dave, Ray & Toodles, Brian, Toei & Teresa, Greg & Marj, Vennie & Des, (all deceased), Mary & Jack, and Terry & Marlene. Nanny and sister-in-law to her Martin family in Swansea, Wales.
Gone to be with Dad, Bronnie, and Kent. The back door was always open for a cup of tea and a biscuit from the tin.
Mum will be at Jeny's home from Monday afternoon until the service, 14 Hinau Street, Inglewood. All messages to the Martin Family, c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312, or may be left on Silvia's Tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/silvia Requiem Mass for Silvia will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara, on Thursday 7 March 2019 at 11.00am. Rosary will be prayed in Jeny's home on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.
R.I.P.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019