Silvia Mary (nee Butler):

4 August 1928 -

3 March 2019

Peacefully at Kohatu Rest home. Wife of Tom (Taffy) (deceased), Mum to Cathie & Lonnie, Bronwyn (deceased), Dennis & Jeannette (deceased) (Swansea), Stephen & Wendy, Jeny, Dean, and Kent (deceased) & Eileen. Grandma to all her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Daughter of Joe & Mary Butler (deceased), sister to Fran & Dave, Ray & Toodles, Brian, Toei & Teresa, Greg & Marj, Vennie & Des, (all deceased), Mary & Jack, and Terry & Marlene. Nanny and sister-in-law to her Martin family in Swansea, Wales.

Gone to be with Dad, Bronnie, and Kent. The back door was always open for a cup of tea and a biscuit from the tin.

Mum will be at Jeny's home from Monday afternoon until the service, 14 Hinau Street, Inglewood. All messages to the Martin Family, c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312, or may be left on Silvia's Tribute page

