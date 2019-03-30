Acknowledgement



MARTIN, Silvia Mary:

From the Martins; Cathie, Dennis, Stephen, Jeny, Dean, and families - we would like to thank everyone who helped us say goodbye to our Mum. The kindness and support we received was awesome and really appreciated. For the messages, phone calls, cards, letters, flowers, koha, baking, groceries and for just being there when we needed you, thank you. We won't be able to get to everyone so we will thank you if we see you and for those we might not catch up with, please accept this as a personal thank you from us to you. To Father Freddie, for the service at St Joseph's Church, the Rosary and helping us with organising an awesome service, thank you. The funeral was not only to say goodbye but also to celebrate Mum's life and that was what we did, and we were so proud of the turn-out, as would Mum have been. Special thanks to Kelsey and the team from Eagars Funerals for their care and attention to every detail. Thank you to the RSA Over Sixties Club for the amazing guard of honour and an extra special thanks to Kohatu Rest Home from our home town of Waitara. They became Mum's home away from home for the last few years of Mum's life.



"Sadly missed along life's way,

quietly remembered every day...

No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you're always there"





