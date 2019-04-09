BOCARRO, Simon John:
After a courageous battle at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Monday 8 April 2019, in his 57th year. Adored dad of Michaela, and Jessica. Doting Grandad of Parker. Messages to the Bocarro Family may be left on Simon's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/simon or sent c/-172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A service to celebrate Simon's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 13 April 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019