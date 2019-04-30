Stanley WONG

Death Notice

WONG,
Stanley Manoau Shing (Stan):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Sunday 28 April 2019, aged 80. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Janet. Adored and respected Dad of Michael, Paul, Lorraine, Lisa and their partners. Loved Papa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Wong family can be left on Stan's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/stan. A service to celebrate Stan's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 1 May 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019
