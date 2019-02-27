PORTER, Steven Andrew:
Suddenly, surrounded by his family in Auckland Hospital, on Monday 25 February 2019, aged 56. Dearly loved husband of Sharon. Devoted father to Connor & Olivia, Ollie & Lucy, Sydney & Michael, and Max. Loved and adored son of the late Stanley and Beryl. All messages to the Porter Family, c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312, or may be left on Steven's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/steven. A service to celebrate Steven's life will be held at the Hawera Community Centre, 66 Albion Street, Hawera, on Friday 1 March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Your struggle is now over,
rest easy. We Love you.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019