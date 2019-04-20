Acknowledgement

PORTER,

Steven Andrew:



Sharon, Connor and Olivia, Ollie and Lucy, Sydney and Michael and Max sincerely thank everyone for the kindness and support shown to us over the sudden loss of Steve.

To the ambulance service, Hawera and New Plymouth Hospitals, Taranaki Rescue Helicopter and Auckland Hospital, you all tried so hard to save Steve and we will be forever grateful. To Steve's family, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

A massive thank you goes out to all our employers for being such amazing and caring people. To the team at Harris Taylor, your flowers at the service were beautiful and cherished, and your ongoing support has been incredible.

We also want to thank the following people. My mum and dad. Your being there when we came home from Auckland was just perfect. Cath and Avon for taking over the kitchen and feeding the masses, night after night. Nadia and Mitch for the loan of your car. Also, there were so many of you, who visited, sent messages, flowers, brought food and helped around the house, we thank you all.

To Kelsey from Eagars, and Chester our celebrant, you helped make the service for Steve a real celebration, and took such great care of us. And Kelsey, you let the kids drive the hearse to the service. That was outstanding.

As a family we thank you all



