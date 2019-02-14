Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, on Monday, February 11, 2019, aged 63 years. Dearly loved husband of Jill. Loved brother-in-law of Christine Banks and Gerard Clarke, Mandy and Ian Soffe (Perth). Loved son-in-law of Claire and Hugh White, and the late Colin Banks. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'The Kenyon Family' , c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Friends and family are invited to join us and celebrate Stuart's life at the Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 16 February, at 2.00pm. Stuart requested people wear a Hawaiian shirt or at least bright clothes, so we have a room full of colour for our celebration. Private cremation to follow.







