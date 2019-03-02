Acknowledgement

KENYON, Stuart Joseph:

Died 11 February 2019. Jill and family would like to thank everyone for the kindness and support shown in so many ways to Stuart and the family. A very big thank you to MND, Healthcare and the Hospice teams who helped in caring for Stuart towards the end of his life. We couldn't have asked for better support. Dr Valli at hospice is one very special person. Thanks to those that travelled from afar, before his passing and for the funeral, and for all the food, cards, flowers, help around home and emotional support given to Stuart and family. Thanks to Brooklands Church, Paul and Geoff and the hospital Chaplain Joe. A special thanks to those that attended the funeral in celebration of this beautiful man's life, the room was a sea of colour. Please accept this message as a personal acknowledgement.



