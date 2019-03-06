RANGI, Susan Gay:
27.7.1948 - 4.3.2019
With great sadness our beloved mother passed away on March 4, 2019, in Oamaru. Ever loving wife of the late Raymond Rangi and their children Tony, Jason and Louwana, beloved grandchildren Takeesha, Tyler, Tyron, Armani and Honey Rose.
"To my Mum,
I'll be thinking of you"
Much love, Louwana.
Susan's service will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Thames Street, Oamaru, on Saturday, March 9, commencing at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Oamaru Lawn Cemetery. All messages to 18A Nore Street, Oamaru.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019