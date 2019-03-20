BOLTON, Sylvia May
(nee Sampson):
Passed away after a short illness on Friday 15th March 2019, aged 91. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Corrine and Dougal, Anne, Kay and partner Lindsay. Treasured Nan of Cameron, Courtney and Dan, Daniel and Averil and Michael. Loved Great-Nan of Oscar and Gene. Loved sister of David Sampson and the late Jocelyn Burgess. Silvia will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Now at Peace
At Sylvia's request a private service has taken place. All messages to 6 Warren Place, Frankleigh Park, New Plymouth.
a simple cremation
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019