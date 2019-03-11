BROWN, Sylvia Rachael
(née Mace):
Beloved wife of the late Barry Brown. Much Loved mother & mother-in-law of Murray & Bronwynn, Ross & Jenny. Loved Grandmother of Darren & Michelle, Kerrin & Jo, Rowan & Mel, Chloe & Aimee. Loved Great-Grandmother of Hannah & Daniel, Jakeb & Korhi, Isaiah, Jamalia, Elijah & Koen. Peacefully passed away Tuesday 5th March 2019 at Chalmers Resthome. We would like to thank the staff for their care & support. Due to Sylvia's wishes a private service was held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 11, 2019