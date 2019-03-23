Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia LOW. View Sign

LOW, Sylvia (nee Te Huna):



29.10.1955 – 23.03.2017



Gone from our home but not from our hearts

2 years ago today you left us



If we could visit heaven, even for just one day



Maybe for a moment the pain would go away.



We'd put our arms around you and whisper words so true



That living life without you is the hardest thing to do.



No matter how we spend our days, no matter what we do

We are always thinking of you.





The feeling of emptiness still lingers as the months turn into years. We will always cherish and hold tight of all the memories that you have left us.



Miss you so much

Love you always - Lobo, Sharon & Daniel, Tarn & Jase, Bubble & Jess. Your Grandchildren Luke, Bayden, Connor, Kyrah, Anika, Kyice, Haylen & Ocehana. Special Sylvie to Hannah, Braiden & Jai.



