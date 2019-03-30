PARTRIDGE,
Sylvia Margaret:
Passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on Thursday 28th March 2019, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Des. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rhys and Tania Adlam, Cherylynn McGurgan, Todd Adlam and Toni Power, and Kristine Adlam. Adored Nana of Jared, Rebecca, Louie, Phoebe, Zoe, Hope and Lili, and great-grandson Tristan. A service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Tuesday 2nd April at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the MSNZ, PO Box 1192, Christchurch 8148, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Communications c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
