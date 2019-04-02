Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Tadhg Lewis Hugh:

Our beloved Tadhg tragically passed away on Saturday 30th March 2019, aged 18 years. Tadhg, you have gone far too soon but you are most definitely loved by us: your parents Hugh and Fiona, and your brothers and sister, Jack, Tom, Connor, Hannah, and Sean. You are a very much loved grandson of Don and Eila Hopkirk, and Marie and the late Bill McColl, and a very much loved cousin and nephew. All good things come to an end and your short life was great and full to the brim, so we, the McColl family welcome family and friends to celebrate your life, and farewell you with love Tadhg, on Friday 5th April 2019 at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hawera, commencing at 11.00am. A private cremation will be held thereafter.







McCOLL,Tadhg Lewis Hugh:Our beloved Tadhg tragically passed away on Saturday 30th March 2019, aged 18 years. Tadhg, you have gone far too soon but you are most definitely loved by us: your parents Hugh and Fiona, and your brothers and sister, Jack, Tom, Connor, Hannah, and Sean. You are a very much loved grandson of Don and Eila Hopkirk, and Marie and the late Bill McColl, and a very much loved cousin and nephew. All good things come to an end and your short life was great and full to the brim, so we, the McColl family welcome family and friends to celebrate your life, and farewell you with love Tadhg, on Friday 5th April 2019 at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hawera, commencing at 11.00am. A private cremation will be held thereafter. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019

