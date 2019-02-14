Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(Michael Labour):

21.10.1933 - 12.2.2019

Our dad fell asleep in death on Tuesday night at Taranaki Base Hospital, surrounded by whanau after a long sickness, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rebina Wavey (nee Patu). Loving father of Moira and Bill Corrigan (deceased, Waitara), Roy and Raewyn (Sydney), Debbie (Waitara), Phoebe and Willie Delamare (TeKaha) Isaiah (Sydney), Philemon and Danielle (Waitara), Elizabeth, Marianna, Malachi and Melissa, Ramaria McGrath, Renata and Jared Gruar (all of Sydney). Loved Grandad of all his moko's and Great moko's. Dad was one of 10 children and is survived by his brother Matthew (Sydney) and his sister Puti Hema (Auckland). Dad will be at home with us on Thursday, and then a private cremation on Friday. Thank you for all your prayers, koha, and kaupapa. NO tangi.

"Rejoice in the Hope" Romans 12:12.







MATOE, Te Kirikowhai(Michael Labour):21.10.1933 - 12.2.2019Our dad fell asleep in death on Tuesday night at Taranaki Base Hospital, surrounded by whanau after a long sickness, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rebina Wavey (nee Patu). Loving father of Moira and Bill Corrigan (deceased, Waitara), Roy and Raewyn (Sydney), Debbie (Waitara), Phoebe and Willie Delamare (TeKaha) Isaiah (Sydney), Philemon and Danielle (Waitara), Elizabeth, Marianna, Malachi and Melissa, Ramaria McGrath, Renata and Jared Gruar (all of Sydney). Loved Grandad of all his moko's and Great moko's. Dad was one of 10 children and is survived by his brother Matthew (Sydney) and his sister Puti Hema (Auckland). Dad will be at home with us on Thursday, and then a private cremation on Friday. Thank you for all your prayers, koha, and kaupapa. NO tangi."Rejoice in the Hope" Romans 12:12. Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers