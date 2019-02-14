MATOE, Te Kirikowhai
(Michael Labour):
21.10.1933 - 12.2.2019
Our dad fell asleep in death on Tuesday night at Taranaki Base Hospital, surrounded by whanau after a long sickness, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rebina Wavey (nee Patu). Loving father of Moira and Bill Corrigan (deceased, Waitara), Roy and Raewyn (Sydney), Debbie (Waitara), Phoebe and Willie Delamare (TeKaha) Isaiah (Sydney), Philemon and Danielle (Waitara), Elizabeth, Marianna, Malachi and Melissa, Ramaria McGrath, Renata and Jared Gruar (all of Sydney). Loved Grandad of all his moko's and Great moko's. Dad was one of 10 children and is survived by his brother Matthew (Sydney) and his sister Puti Hema (Auckland). Dad will be at home with us on Thursday, and then a private cremation on Friday. Thank you for all your prayers, koha, and kaupapa. NO tangi.
"Rejoice in the Hope" Romans 12:12.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019