SMITH, Terry Adrian:

2.3.1961 - 24.2.2018

It seems like yesterday that Terry lost the battle he fought so hard to win. As the year has flown by we haven't had a chance to thank all those who supported us throughout Terry's illness and to those who supplied some amazing food, helped with the funeral preparation, sent texts, popped in, and sent cards, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement - your kindness will not be forgotten - thank you.Goodbye is not forever

Is not the end

It simply means I'll miss you

Until we meet again

- Loved and missed by Bernadette, Ryan, Candace, Brad and Molly, and their families. Also Val, Glen, Gary and Dean, and families.



