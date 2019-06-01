DEEGAN, Thomas James:
Service Number: 592337. Passed away Wednesday 29th May 2019 in Palmerston North, aged 86 years. Husband of Betty, cherished father and father-in-law of Peter (Palmerston North), Anne (Christchurch), Tony (Brisbane), Colleen and Mark Elvines (Nelson), Maureen and Richard Lambert (Palmerston North), Michael and Daina (Feilding). Loved grandfather of Peter, James, Jason, Deanna, Jemma, Billie, Teia, Eilis, Kate and Emma. Great-grandfather of Luca, Wyatt, Jade, Jasmine and Bradley. Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 10.00am, in St Brigids Catholic Church, Derby Street, Feilding.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 1, 2019