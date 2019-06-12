Thora WILLIAMS

Guest Book
  • "Basil, we want to express our deepest sympathy and let you..."
    - Linda Cook
  • "Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

WILLIAMS,
Thora Emily (nee Hansen):
Passed peacefully on Tuesday 11th June 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Owen. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Basil and Diana, Colin, and Sheryl and John Priest. Dearly loved Nana to Andrew and Hamish. Special friend to Stacey and Chad, Karine and Luke, and Chaz and Kharli. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Thora will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 14th June 2019, at 10.30am.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.