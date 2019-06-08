NICHOLLS, Tony:
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 5th June 2019, aged 59 years. Beloved son of the late Brian and the late Val Nicholls. Big brother and brother-in-law of Joanne and Peter George, Murray and Robyn. Uncle of Janelle, Tamara, Troy and Nathan; Paul, Gillian, Brett and Danny and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taranaki Kiwi Trust would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All communications to The Nicholls Family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. The service will be held on Monday 10th June at 3.00pm at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Rd, New Plymouth.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 8 to June 10, 2019