MORROW, Trevor John:
Peacefully passed away in the care of Summerset Mountain View on 27th May 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Vera for 59 years. Dearly loved Dad of Joanne, Geoffery and Linda. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Pam (both deceased), Shirley, Robert and Margaret. The family extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff and management of Summerset Mountain View for the care, love and respect given to Trevor. In accordance to Trevor's wishes a private cremation has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 30, 2019
