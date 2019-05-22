PEARSON, Trevor Gordon:
After a courageous journey with cancer Trev passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday, 20 May, aged 60 years. Loved life partner of Monika. Loving father of Erin, and Holly. Loved son of Laurie and Margaret. Loved brother and brother-in-lawof Phil & Narelle, and Julie.All messages to the Pearson Family may be left on Trev's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/Trev, or sent c/- 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Mellowpuff Charitable Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Trev's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 24 May 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2019