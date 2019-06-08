Acknowledgement

PEARSON, Trevor Gordon:

Trev's family would like to thank everyone that has supported them over the last five years. A huge appreciation to Aica NZ Ltd for their support and camaraderie to Trev and family. Enormous gratitude to Dr K Abraham and team at TBH, Haematology Team at PN and Hospice Taranaki for going the extra distance to help Trev achieve some big milestones. Thank you to those who made donations to The Mellowpuff Trust, sent flowers, cards, provided meals, baking, phoned, visited and did jobs to ease the burden at this difficult time. Special thanks to those who helped care for Trev during his final days and those who, together with Eagars Funerals, helped create a very personalised and memorable farewell. You will always be remembered. Thank you to all those who joined us; Trev would have been humbled. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment.



