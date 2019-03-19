FOWELL, Troy James:
Suddenly at his home in New Plymouth on Saturday 16 March 2019, aged 19. Dearly loved son of Kauri and Trudy. Loved brother of Gene, Jessie, Caleb, and Anika. Cherished grandson of Laurel and Ian Aitken, and Tom Fowell and Ani Leach. Nephew of Monique and Pat, James and Tanya, and Monita and Tony. Loved by all his cousins. Messages to Troy's family can be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/troy. A service to remember Troy will be held at the Inglewood Rugby Club, 1 Elliot Street, Inglewood, on Wednesday 20 March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by his burial at Waitara Cemetery
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019