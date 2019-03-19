Troy FOWELL

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "So very, very sorry to hear of your loss. His smile will..."
    - Becca, Steve Cunningham family
  • "To Kauri, Trudy and children Words can not express how..."
    - Liz Eminukutepua
  • "Kauri, Trudy, Gene, Jessie, Caleb and Anika Our heartfelt..."
    - Maree Chilcott
  • "I wish you all a lovely send off tomorrow. My thoughts are..."
    - Toni Cadman-Kennedy
  • "Trudy Kauri and family, Our heartfelt condolences go to you..."

FOWELL, Troy James:
Suddenly at his home in New Plymouth on Saturday 16 March 2019, aged 19. Dearly loved son of Kauri and Trudy. Loved brother of Gene, Jessie, Caleb, and Anika. Cherished grandson of Laurel and Ian Aitken, and Tom Fowell and Ani Leach. Nephew of Monique and Pat, James and Tanya, and Monita and Tony. Loved by all his cousins. Messages to Troy's family can be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/troy. A service to remember Troy will be held at the Inglewood Rugby Club, 1 Elliot Street, Inglewood, on Wednesday 20 March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by his burial at Waitara Cemetery

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.